AFTER eight states and five months, Carlsberg Malaysia’s annual flagship community engagement programme – the Top Ten Charity Campaign – has concluded its 32nd year of fundraising with another humbling success! With overwhelming generosity and support from members of the public, 13 Chinese beneficiary schools raised RM26.4 million which will benefit thousands of students with better school infrastructure and sports facilities.

This year’s Top Ten Charity campaign fundraising concerts were held across Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, including four in Selangor, two each in Perak and Johor, and four schools in Sabah, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Malacca.

The successful 2019 run has brought the campaign’s running tally to over RM545 million to date, benefitting more than 600 schools – a feat still unmatched in Malaysia!

Speaking at the opening ceremony at SJKC Peng Meng’s charity concert in Kuala Langat, Selangor, Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said, “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our incorporation in Malaysia, we are also honoured that Top Ten Charity has surpassed the RM500 million milestone and it just keeps getting better!

“We are grateful for the support of the Chinese community and we pledge to continue spearheading this fundraising campaign in the years to come.”

“At Carlsberg, we are driven by our purpose of Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow and we are proud of Top Ten Charity as a pioneering platform that brings schools and communities together year after year, contributing towards the success of Chinese education for the long-term,” he said.

According to Clini, Top Ten Charity is a key driver in Carlsberg Malaysia’s win for The Edge’s Billion Ringgit Club Best Corporate Responsibility Award this year. “It is a point of pride for our inclusion in the FTSE Russell FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia index,” he added.

Acclaimed as Probably The Best Fundraising Platform for Chinese education, the Top Ten Charity Campaign has been championing the development of Chinese education in Malaysia to raise funds for infrastructure upgrades, educational assets and programmes since 1987.

The campaign also holds two records in the Malaysia Book of Records as the longest-running Chinese charity concert with the highest funds raised.

The line-up for this year’s concert included Top Ten veterans and upcoming artistes including Gary Chee, Pink Tan, Juztin Lan, Tha Jie Ying, Ribbon Ooi, Lin Kah Jun, Crystal Ong and budding local superstar Jeryl Lee, who gained international recognition in 2016 through the Chinese singing competition Sing! Lee’s presence at this year’s charity concert left many concertgoers starstruck.

Carlsberg Malaysia welcomes applications from schools for next year’s charity concert schedule. For more information on the Top Ten Charity Campaign, visit www.toptencharity.com.my.