THE Touch ‘n Go eWallet has been selected to participate in the government’s e-Tunai Rakyat programme, an initiative announced by the Finance Ministry under Budget 2020.

Under this initiative, Malaysians above 18 years old who earn less than RM100,000 annually will be entitled to receive RM30 per person through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet. The campaign will kickstart on Jan 15, 2020 and will run for two months until March 14, 2020. Claims can be made and fully utilised within the two months time frame.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet’s participation in this initiative will enable Malaysians to seamlessly claim this benefit through the eWallet. Eligible Malaysians can claim and use the funds at any one of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet’s 110,000 merchant acceptance points to-date across F&B, petrol stations, movies, flights, utilities and groceries. Users can also make payments for mobile reloads, in-app purchases like street parking and toll payment via unique features such as PayDirect and RFID.

As the largest eWallet in the country, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet plays a vital role in transforming the nation towards a cashless future. The Touch ‘n Go eWallet aims to make it as easy as possible for all Malaysians to head towards this new horizon by reducing the barriers to usage.

Parallel to educating consumers, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet encourages local businesses to advocate for the cashless way forward in shaping a thriving Malaysian economy.

“We are in full support of the government’s initiatives to spur a digital economy and we want to ensure that no Malaysian is left behind as the country powers towards becoming a fully digital economy. As the pioneer in micropayments, the government has entrusted Touch ‘n Go eWallet to implement the e-Tunai Rakyat to bridge the gap between cashless and cash in Malaysia. We hope to give Malaysians the confidence they need to adopt the inevitable cashless lifestyle,” said TNG Digital Sdn Bhd CEO Ignatius Ong.

In order for the rakyat to be eligible to make the claim via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, users will first have to register for a Touch ‘n Go eWallet account and complete the quick Account Verification process (eKYC process). To verify the Touch ‘n Go eWallet account, users will have to take a snapshot of their Identification Card (IC), a selfie and fill in their details, after which, their account will be verified.