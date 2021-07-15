Tourism Selangor celebrates 20 years of excellence

LOOKING back on the glorious 20 years, Tourism Selangor was incorporated under the Companies Act 1965, and was registered as a private company on February 24th, 1994. Formerly-known as PNSB Realty Sdn. Bhd. it was officially changed to Tourism Selangor Sdn. Bhd. (Tourism Selangor) on July 14th, 2001.

In October the same year, Tourism Selangor was launched by the Chief Minister of Selangor at that time. Initially, Tourism Selangor was a subsidiary of Permodalan Nasional Selangor Berhad (PNSB) until the year 2008 before the ownership was transferred to Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporation (MBI) to date.

Tourism Selangor celebrated its 20th Anniversary virtually during “Tourism Selangor’s LiveTalk – Episode 2” held on July 14th on its official Facebook Page. Gracing with their virtual presence were Mr Azrul Shah Mohamad, General Manager of Tourism Selangor and Mr Syed Mohd Fariz bin Syed Mansor Al Idrus, Director of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Selangor Division.

This Anniversary celebration was more than merely making memories; it also reflected Tourism Selangor’s roles, responsibilities and accomplishments throughout the years. During the LiveTalk session, an exclusive clip was shared with the audience featuring Dato’ Seri Amirudin bin Shari, Dato’ Menteri Besar Selangor.

“Throughout these two decades, Tourism Selangor’s initiatives in constantly-discovering new tourism places, as well as promoting interesting tourism attractions with qualities such as cultural diversity has brought success to the State. In 2019, Selangor managed to attract a staggering 30 million tourists which certainly imposed a positive impact on the State’s economy, particularly its tourism industry”.

“Covid-19 has severely-impacted the industry. However, in bracing the impact, Selangor’s several comprehensive Economic Plans such as Kita Selangor Package 1 and Kita Selangor Package 2.0 include financial aid allocation by Selangor State Government to its tourism industry. Hence, in conjunction with Tourism Selangor’s 20th Anniversary, let us all stay resilient in overcoming obstacles and challenges towards becoming a preferred and premier tourism destination, not only domestically, but also internationally. Happy 20th Anniversary, Tourism Selangor”, Dato’ Seri Amirudin bin Shari added.

Meanwhile, YB Tuan Hee Loy Sian, Selangor State’s Executive Council Member of Tourism and Environment in a statement shared, “For two decades, Tourism Selangor has become the right-hand man of Selangor State Government in fostering State’s tourism. I hope Tourism Selangor will become the backbone of tourism industry players in Selangor and will place thoughtful attention on their needs and concerns from time to time”.

Leading Tourism Selangor from January 1st, 2020 to date, Mr Azrul Shah Mohamad, General Manager of Tourism Selangor said, “I believe, it was not easy to reach this benchmark. 20 years is not a short period of time. Certainly, those associated with Tourism Selangor, in present and the past, have overcome various challenges and obstacles and collected bittersweet memories along the way”.

“I am taking this opportunity to express my appreciation to everyone who have supported Tourism Selangor in the past two decades. Not to forget, the Media who always keeps up with our promotional initiatives, Government and Private Agencies which supported Tourism Selangor’s events and Programmes over the years, as well as the general public who always makes Selangor their first-choice”, Azrul Shah added.

Long-standing Tourism Selangor staff take a trip down memory lane

Mr Zolkafli bin Abdul, Product and Package Development Executive has been with Tourism Selangor for 20 years, in line with Tourism Selangor’s establishment. Sharing his experience, “I am grateful that I was once given the opportunity to work as a supervisor at Chongkak Park & Resort which is under the management of Tourism Selangor. It gave me the experience of managing over a large area which certainly

required a thorough supervision”.

On the other hand, Mr Zaimi Shari, Assistant Manager, Department of Stakeholders & Government Affairs, Tourism Selangor congratulates the Agency for its 20th Anniversary as he mentioned, “I would like to thank our current General Manager as well as the former General Manager and staff who have provided guidance to me throughout the years. Congratulations, Tourism Selangor for the 20 years’ milestone!”.

Meanwhile Puan Khuzaimah Binti Jamaluddin, Manager of Promotion, who has been with Tourism Selangor for almost 13 years said, ““In conjunction with Tourism Selangor’s 20th Anniversary, I personally would like to say; I love Tourism Selangor. Tourism Selangor will always be in my heart and I hope it will continue to become a well-established organisation which is responsible in boosting tourism in the State of Selangor”.

In addition, Puan Rohaida binti Salamat, Corporate Communications Executive with a 19-years’ experience also shared one unforgettable memory at Tourism Selangor. “I once had the opportunity to work with Selangor’s then Tourism EXCO, together with a group of Selangor’s entrepreneurs to Yiwu City, China in 2011”.

Emphasizing on integrity and dedication in continuing its glorious track-record for the past two decades into the next years and even more decades to come; Tourism Selangor has various promotional initiatives in-plan, especially following its Domestic Tourism Campaign; Pusing Selangor Dulu, which is aimed to rebuild the industry post Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the initiatives include the execution of physical and virtual tourism Events and Programmes in accordance to the current SOPs, the strengthening of the digital platform geared towards “Tourism 4.0” or tourism digitalization, frequent round-table discussions with Government and Private Agencies and tourism industry players, and the strengthening of the Advertising Campaigns across all platform; mass media, online, electronic, and targeted digital advertising on main websites and web browsers.

For more information, please log on to the official website of Tourism Selangor at Selangor.Travel