The recent pandemic has caused global companies to accelerate the process of digitalization, such as IoT and AI, and these digital transformations will generate more data securely.

Armed with the excellent foundation of ICT and cyber security, Taiwan Excellence recently showcased breakthrough solutions from six Taiwanese brands that are able to answer the AI and cyber security needs, while transforming the current way of living.

The livestream press conference was jointly held by TAITRA, the foremost trade promotion in Taiwan, along with the Information Service Industry Association (CISA) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs Bureau of Foreign Trade.

“Taiwan has a solid foundation in its ICT and semiconductor industries. AIoT and cybersecurity are two of the Six Core Strategic Industries which are important parts of Taiwan’s industrial development policy. We believe our rapid responsive solutions such as the eMask App are evidence that Taiwan has the capability and potential to provide the best software and hardware products for AI and cybersecurity.” said BOFT Director Cynthia Kiang.

TAITRA Chairman James C.F. Huang indicated that AI solutions are increasingly applied in fields, such as smart manufacturing, customer services and retails.

“With this trend, data collection from the internet has much room, but so do hacking incidents. (The prevention of) attacks from network viruses and hackers have become core questions.”

The international press conference featured six Taiwanese renowned software companies, including:

> IEI Integration Corp., which presented “FLEX AIoT Dev. Kit” that was designed with rich I/O and strong expansion capability and supports up to four accelerator cards to provide rock-solid computing performance.

> Tatung System Technologies Inc. that showcased its ticc contact center on cloud™. This omni-channel intelligent solution collates text messages from an enterprise's official website, their public service email, and their corporate social media pages, all of the above mentioned are is consolidated into only one webpage.

> Zyxel Networks Corporation showcased USG FLEX, a new series of mid-range firewalls designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to keep up with workplace mobility, connectivity and security requirements post-pandemic.

> Syscom Computer Engineering Co. which presented “NETCenter IT Infrastructure Management", an integration and management application that assists with various management functions such as fault identification, configuration, accounting, performance and security.

> BankPro e-Service Technology Co., Ltd. that showcased “BPAGS, combining “eLogistics” and "BPWMS" to provide one-stop integrated services, which cover full-temperature logistics (by targeting goods), data flow for warehousing (for site management), better distribution and even shipping including inventory management and more.

> LaFresh Information Co., Ltd. aiming to provide smart retail trends and AI innovative applications, provided the software system of POS, HQ Management, KDS, Kiosk, Tablet, online ordering, multiple mobile payment methods and other applications of Cloud services as well as IoT device integration.

Taiwan’s AI and cyber industry is seizing upon market trends and the opportunities they provide to develop more integrated, expandable and customized products, which will make comprehensive smart information management and a smarter life reality.

Taiwan Excellence intends to ride this wave and make “Everyday Excellence” more than just a slogan.

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/taitra.org.tw/taiwan-ai-cyber/