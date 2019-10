SUNWAY Putra Mall has launched its Deepavali festivities with the theme “Unity of Rangoli”.

To put together a 150 sqft floral kolam on the ground floor of the mall, three individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) - Yap Hanzhen, 21, Sivanesh Prakash Rao, 15, and Amira Daniea, 14, were invited to create the beautiful display.

The kolam also known as rangoli, is a symbol of auspiciousness drawn at the entrance of Hindu homes to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and drive away evil spirits.

Sunway Putra Mall general manager Danny Lee said “Deepavali is a vibrant festival that brings together individuals from all walks of life.

“The theme this year fits perfectly as we celebrate the festivity with our Autsome members,” he said.

The “Unity of Rangoli” promotions which began on Oct 14 and ends on Oct 31, includes arts & crafts workshops, henna design, free muruku giveaways and a kacang putih booth.