CAFFEINEES Group has officially launched their all-new fairy tale inspired restaurant and bar, Poison Apple, in collaboration with Somersby as one of its flagship outlets in Kuala Lumpur.

Officiating at the launch were Caffeinees Group’s managing director Chris Chang and executive director June Chang, accompanied by Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Theodoros Akiskalos.

The name Poison Apple is influenced by the classic fairytale Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and is designed as an escape from reality into a land of fantasy. The concept for Poison Apple is inspired by the Poison Apple Tavern which appeared in the animated movie Shrek, where villains gathered to have terrifying food and ‘unhappy hour’.

The journey at Poison Apple starts at the entrance with a charming little wooden Hobbit’s doorway and mini garden. Upon entering, guests are greeted by a smoky wishing well (that dispenses beer!), moving portraits of fairytale characters and holographic fairies provide for an ambience shrouded in mystery and intrigue.

Whether it is to have cocktails at the bar, celebrations at the cozy lounge section or get-togethers at the main dining area, Poison Apple promises a spellbinding dining and drinking experience for everyone. On special nights, catch the staff dressed up as elves and wizards and you may even notice a witch or two in the mix.

Poison Apple has over 200 different wines and liquors as well as a comprehensive range of beers and ciders for every taste bud. If those are not your ‘poison’ of choice, you can sample fairy-tale themed bespoke cocktails or ‘potions’ delivered with a surprising and interesting twist.

Besides an enchanting drinking atmosphere, Poison Apple also prides itself on providing a delightful dining experience. With whimsically named dishes, you are bound to have your palate teased by hearty and delicious fusion offerings.

“We wanted to create a new concept that is whimsical yet cozy while inventing a menu that brings together both Asian and Western influences. From the food and drinks to the decor and ambience, every detail has been carefully curated to evoke a magical and memorable experience. We are also excited to collaborate with Somersby as one of its flagship outlets in Kuala Lumpur,” said June Chang.

Located at Pinnacle Annexe in Bandar Sunway, Poison Apple is open daily from 3pm till late and is approximately 2,500 sq ft in size which makes it an ideal and unique venue for private, intimate events and celebrations.