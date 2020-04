First started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007, Earth Hour is an annual event for millions of people to switch off their lights for an hour in support of nature and our planet.

With the Coronavirus pandemic as the focus of world-wide attention at the moment and rightly so, Phang Sau Lian, General Manager of Sunway Velocity Mall shared, “Sunway Velocity Mall is taking this year’s Earth Hour as an opportunity to bring our community together, from their own homes, to be in solidarity with Earth.

“Covid-19 has reminded all of us to pay attention to our health and our freedom, which most of us have taken for granted, but we shouldn’t forget about the on-going climate crisis and the collective actions required to preserve Mother Earth.”

As easy as switching off all the non-essential lights for an hour on March 28 gives Earth an hour of rest, and humankind a period of reflection in this busy modern day. To some it may seem like a small gesture, but together we make a meaningful stand for our community and for our Mother Earth. Stay Home, Stay Safe. Save the Earth, Off the Lights this Earth Hour.

Standing in solidarity

“Social distance doesn’t mean that we’re losing social connection with our earth. During these times, whilst we may not be able to get together, Sunway Putra Mall stood in solidarity with millions of others across the world to support Earth Hour. The mall had switched off non-essential lights for an hour to make a difference in climate change for a better future,“ the mall said in a statement.