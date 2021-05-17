Home
AIDILFITRI 2021
17 May 2021 / 23:50 H.
A Malaysian swings a homemade sparkler fireworks ahead of upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations in a few days amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Delek, Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THE SUN
A Malaysian swings a homemade sparkler fireworks ahead of upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations in a few days amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Delek, Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THE SUN
A Malaysian swings a homemade sparkler fireworks ahead of upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations in a few days amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Delek, Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THE SUN
A Malaysian swings a homemade sparkler fireworks ahead of upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations in a few days amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Delek, Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THE SUN
It is a tradition for houses to be lighted with traditional oil lamps and decorative electric lights during the Ramadan month at Kampung Jenjarom, Banting outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
A group of kid firing steel cannons called ÒMeriamÓ ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Jenjarom, Banting outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
Children light the LED decoration ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Jenjarom, Banting outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
A man light the LED decoration ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Jenjarom, Banting outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
A man light the LED decoration ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Jenjarom, Banting outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
A man light the LED decoration ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Jenjarom, Banting outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
A man light the LED decoration ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Kampung Jenjarom, Banting outside Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
