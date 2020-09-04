Home
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
Merdeka 2020
04 Sep 2020 / 11:24 H.
TRIBUTE TO HEROES... A couple takes a picture against the backdrop of a mural in Kuala Lumpur dedicated to the frontliners fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
AWESTRUCK... A young visitor to Sungai Wang Plaza in Kuala Lumpur photographs a section of the MinNature Malaysia attraction, the features a model od Dataran Merdeka and it’s surrounding area. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THE SUN
SPLASH OF COLOUR... Performers dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during Cuti-Cuti Malaysia campaign event at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur. ASYRAF RASID
PATRIOTIC POWER... Tenaga Nasional Berhad Seberang Jaya branch employees in traditional attire participating in a ‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang’ campaign held in conjunction with the nation’s 63rd Merdeka Day celebrations. MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
PATRIOTIC SPIRIT... Haifal Yusri (centre) with friends Ridhuan Hakimi (right) and Abdul Rahman waving the Jalur Gemilang near their homes in Kepala Batas, Penang ahead of Merdeka Day on Aug 31. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Malaysia Cares’. MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
PATRIOTIC PITCH... Three members of the City Hall choir display the Jalur Gemilang againts a backdrop of the country’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman, during the launch of a fly-the-flag event in Kuala Lumpur ahead of Merdeka Day on Aug 31. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THE SUN
MEANINGFUL MESSAGE... A mural along Jalan Raja Chulan in Kuala Lumpur epitomises the theme of this year’s Merdeka celebrations, ‘Malaysia Cares’. ASYRAF RASID/ THE SUN
FLAG FERVOUR... Staff of Penang Information Department and Sungai Dua state assemblyman’s office inspecting a consignment of Jalur Gemilang before distributing them to business premises in conjunction with Merdeka Day. MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
Nurin Nayla Suraya wearing a protective face mask wirh the design of Malaysia flag in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman. ASYRAF RASID/THE SUN
A trader selling fancy face mask at a stall in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur. ASYRAF RASID/THE SUN
PATRIOTIC ON WHEELS... Staff of Penang Teacher Training Institute training for the Aug 18 Merdeka Ride in George Town. The event, held in conjunction with the National Month celebrations, will take 150 Jalur Gemilang-bearing cyclists through several historical sites near the Penang Bridge. MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
MERDEKA MOOD... the LED lights on the iconic Saloma footbridge linking Kampung Baru and KLCC take on the colours of Jalur Gemilang as Malaysia marks the Merdeka Month. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THE SUN
Seberang Perai district information officer Nurazreen Abdul Rahman waving the Jalur Gemilang at the Penang state-level launch of the ‘2020 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang’ campaign at the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah bridge in Batu Kawan. MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
Tanjak maker Muhd Ashraf Mohd Saad putting a final touch on the traditional tanjak that he made for order . The tanjak notice is based on Malaysian flags in conjunction with the 63rd independent day at his apartment in Saujana Height,Teluk Kumbar. MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
