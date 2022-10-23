Achieving work, life balance

A recent study revealed that if people feel happy and comfortable at home, they’re more likely to be productive at work.

The study also found that the happiest employees were those who had a good balance between work and personal time.

They felt like they could switch back and forth from one activity to another without feeling guilty or stressed out about it.

In other words, when you’re able to achieve a healthy balance between your professional and personal lives, you’ll find yourself happier overall.

Here are some ways to keep your career and family balanced.

You need to be consistent when it comes to managing your children’s schedules.

It helps if you create a plan before starting out so you know exactly what needs to be done each day.

For example, you could use a calendar, write down everything you want to achieve during the week, or simply write down tasks on a piece of paper.

Add reminders to your digital calendars so you don’t forget important events, or set up notifications for when they are due.

We spend so much of our lives working that we often forget about the many other things we need to focus on.

Work can consume us, leaving little room for family, friends and hobbies.

However, if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed by your job, then it may be a good idea to take a step back. Take some downtime where you can relax.

Spend some extra money on activities that make you happy, whether it means taking a trip to go see a concert or buying new clothes.

These small changes will help get you out of a rut and give you a fresh perspective on how to live your life.

When you’re starting to think about what really matters to you, it becomes easier to understand what you should do next.

You might find that there are certain activities that aren’t worthwhile anymore such as trying to impress someone who does not merit it, or chasing after something that simply isn’t fulfilling.

Perhaps you have been putting too much effort into work that just isn’t satisfying.

But once you have identified your landmarks, you will be able to clearly see where you stand and what needs to happen next.

Most people find themselves overrun with too much responsibility.

Trying to do everything themselves, they often fail to get any work done.

To avoid this problem, they should outsource their responsibilities to others who can help take care of them.

Over time, our life becomes cluttered with unnecessary time wasters.

To optimise your own machine, clean out what wastes your time.

Take note of your daily activities and see where you can eliminate needless clutter.

We all require an outlet, whether it is hiking, fishing, basketball, or football.

There are hundreds of methods for you to relieve stress.

This is mentally sound, as long as you maintain it in a proper context.

We all have certain ideas about what our lives should be like.

However, if we stick too closely to these ideals, they may not work out as planned.

It is important to adapt to change and make changes where needed. Be open to new possibilities.

Each person has his or her own unique set of skills and abilities.

Know yourself well enough so that you know what you are good at.

Then focus on doing what you’re best at. Everything else will fall into place.

The most important thing in life is to learn how to love. Learn to accept yourself and others.

Love is the greatest gift you can give and receive.

Live a life of purpose

Life is a serious matter. Yet, we must not only be able to work hard, but also enjoy ourselves along the way.

Never totally lose the spirit of the child you once were.

Relax and smile. Always keep in mind that life is a journey, not a destination.

Enjoy every moment of the trip. If you’re still feeling overwhelmed, talk to a therapist, counsellor or coach.

Dr Praveena Rajendra is a certified mental health and awareness practitioner, specialising in narcissistic abuse recovery. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com