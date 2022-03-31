Agrotourism can dispel palm oil bad rap

LITTLE did I know that palm oil plantations are untapped charms for tourism.

A recent visit to Carey Island and Sime Darby’s estates with my friends has broadened my awareness and enlightened me on the immense potential of agrotourism in Malaysia.

The estates offer tourists an insight into the oil palm industry, its evolution, potential, activities and sustainable development.

We also visited a palm oil mill and had an insight into the activities of the mill and processes to get the oil from the fruit.

After lunch, we proceeded to visit the estates’ two guest bungalows and, on the way, we saw a mini zoo. Both guesthouses, modelled on colonial-style architecture, are available to the public for rental.

Oblivious to many is the rich legacy of the estates. The Plantation Heritage Museum and Hatter’s Castle embody the rich quintessence of culture and history, highlighting the origins of the island.

The museum showcases an old steam train that was used to transport palm bunches. Tools and equipment used during the era were also displayed.

It was nostalgic that we were the largest rubber producing nation in the world.

Our final stop was at Hatter’s Castle, the first colonial-style building built on the island in the 1920s. It was inspired by A.J. Cronin’s novel of the same title. Now it is used as a guesthouse and a fee is charged for anyone interested in staying there.

Being in harmony with nature is an ideal therapy to relax for those wanting a hiatus from the hectic city lifestyle. It provides a rejuvenating break in living amid the serenity, tranquility and lush greenery.

Our country faces negative publicity arising from the way palm oil is produced. Not many Malaysians are exposed to these issues which are raised mainly in international forums.

As such, plantation companies should invite non-governmental organisations and students on a study tour to enlighten them on the palm oil industry in Malaysia.

Foreign tourists should also be encouraged to visit these plantations as an opportunity to dispel the misconception they have over our palm oil industry.

Benedict Lopez