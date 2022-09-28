Aid all tertiary students

I REFER to a report where Petronas intends to increase the allowance for two categories of students. That would bring smiles and relief to those sponsored by Petronas, both locally and those studying overseas.

Cost of education nowadays is expensive, and parents have to dig deep to ensure they give their children a proper education despite the challenges they face. Not only do they have to put food on the table but also provide a roof over their heads, and nothing comes cheap these days.

While we are happy for the recipients who will be receiving the increased allowances from Petronas, we should be reminded that many thousands studying in both public and private universities have to make do with what they have and struggle without assistance from the government or statutory bodies.

As a part-time lecturer in a private university, I was made aware of many students having to work part-time to support themselves financially. What these students receive from their parents is insufficient to maintain even a simple and modest student lifestyle.

I know of a student who worked in an outlet and took time off to listen to a Zoom lecture delivered online in the small kitchen where he worked. He was always late for classes, but he cannot be blamed as his primary concerns were bread-and-butter issues and settling his semester fees. Many of the students in our country today are in the same financial predicament.

Due to financial constraints, many students are neglecting their studies and working in order to pay their fees and maintain their upkeep. These students are going through a hard student life.

It was reported that more than 17,000 students in tertiary education dropped out of public universities in 2021. We can assume that many thousands have also dropped out of private universities for similar reasons.

Hopefully, the government will look into the welfare of these students in both public and private universities, and extend financial assistance to help them tie over their difficulties during this crucial period, so they can concentrate and complete their studies.

Let us hope equality in financial support will rule the day for all our students, regardless of whether they are sponsored or not.

Dr Tan Eng Bee

Kajang