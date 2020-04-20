Eat well and stay at home

HERE are a few tips for parents on healthy eating during this pandemic.

Ensure food is cooked and nutritious. Do not skip breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Avoid highly processed food, which are also high in sugar or salt as they are unhealthy. Foods high in salt, fat and sugars are not needed in the diet. If you want to indulge, have them less often and in smaller amounts.

Have five portions of fruit and vegetables each day. Choose different types and colours of fruit and vegetables. It will provide vitamins, minerals and fibre, the natural colours and flavours of plants add powerful anti-oxidants to our diet. And since parents now have more time with their children, it is good to encourage them to try more vegetables.

Choose lean meat or remove excess fat and remove skin from chicken. Try to minimise frying where possible.

Be well hydrated. Plain water is the best.

Stay active indoor by using the techniques for indoor exercise or even by doing house chores and playing with the children.

Is there any food to boost your immune system? Simply put, you cannot “boost” your immune system just through diet, and no specific food or supplement will prevent you catching the coronavirus. Good hygiene and social distancing remain the best means of avoiding infection.

Associate Professor Dr Hazreen Abdul Majid

Harvard Chan

University of Malaya