Replace errant officers at border crossings

I APPLAUD the MACC particularly Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya in exposing the graft-related activities at the Padang Besar-Thailand border crossing. Yes, this is just the tip of the iceberg as MACC suspects.

The MACC videos showed that all of the illegal activities happened in daylight; I can only imagine what other activities occur under the cover of darkness especially human, drug and endangered animals trafficking.

It appears that enforcement officers are not doing what they are supposed to do.

The lax security and rampant smuggling cannot operate efficiently without the concurrence of the top officer in charge at the border crossings.

I was not surprised when Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that this sort of activity is nothing new and has been going on for some time. What I am surprised is that nothing much or effective seems to have been done to stamp out or curtail such activities.

Muhyiddin said that the ministry would be beefing up enforcement to stop smuggling. I beg to differ. The border crossings do not need additional officers or manpower but people with unquestionable character and integrity particularly the top officer. The buck stops at his office.

The inspector-general of police was reported to have said “we’ve identified those errant officers involved and action would be taken against them soon”. How soon is soon and what action is or has being taken?” Are these errant officers still at work? Have they been suspended pending further investigations? How many have been hauled to court so far?

My take is that we do not seem to be serious or committed enough in tackling the blatant smuggling.

If the government is serious in eradicating the problem, then a major revamp is necessary to take the bull by the horns. I suggest the following administrative measures be implemented promptly:

» The enforcement officers at the crossing points be replaced immediately; if this is not possible, then the staff be phased out in stages;

» A MACC officer should be stationed at each border post. If he is senior enough, he should be considered for the post of head of enforcement until the problem is under control;

» CCTVs need to be installed at smuggling points; one officer should be responsible to view the entire 24-hour recording to report any illegal activity; The enforcement officers need to be vigilant enough to track new locations;

» The MACC should continue to send its undercover personnel to undertake recording of illegal activities;

» I agree that the standard operating procedures (SOP) be tightened – to include the submission of a daily written report by the head of the enforcement at each border crossing. In this way, top management will know whether he is doing his job diligently by informing to his superiors on what is really happening on the ground or that the officer is looking the other way.

The country is losing millions of ringgit in revenue while a few individuals are profiting. Can we allow this situation to continue and fester?

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur