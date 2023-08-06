Aaron-Wooi Yik book Singapore Open quarter-final slot (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, have no problem reserving a quarter-final slot in the 2023 Singapore Open badminton championship after defeating an Indonesian duo today.

In the second round match held at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Aaron-Wooi Yik, who are also the third seeds of the tournament, took 38 minutes to seal a straight set victory, 21-18, 21-17 over Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana.

Waiting for the country’s pair in the quarter-finals are another Indonesian pair, Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin who also advanced after beating South Koreans, Kim Gi Jung-Kim Sa Rang, 21-14, 21-17.

Meanwhile, the journey of another national men’s doubles Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun at the tournament came to a halt after losing to Chinese representatives, Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in a three-set clash.

The national pair lost the first set 18-21 before coming back in the second set 21-18, but were denied progress after losing 13-21 in the deciding set.

In the meantime, the national men’s singles Ng Tze Yong also failed to reach the quarter-finals, losing to Thai player, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who is also the tournament’s seventh seed, 18-21, 24-22 and 13-21 in a 66-minute battle.

Meanwhile, another men’s doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi also progressed to the quarter-finals after downing Indonesians Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Rambitan 21-17, 21-18.

The world number seven pair, will next face Choi Sol Gyu-Kim Won Ho of South Korea in the last eight tomorrow.

Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei also made to it the quarter-finals by brushing aside Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek of the Netherlands 21-17, 21-17 to set up a clash with Reginald Lee Chun Hei- Ng Tsz Yau of Hong Kong.

The world number 24 Hong Kong duo, earlier stunned world number eight Goh Soon Huat- Shevon Jemie Lai 14-21, 21-16, 21-9. - Bernama