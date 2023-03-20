Ahmad Syihan eyes starting berth between the posts

JOHOR BAHRU: Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed is not comfortable being touted as the national number one goalkeeper and is ready to do all he can to ensure he will be in the first XI for the Harimau Malaya’s international friendlies against Turkmenistan and Hong Kong on Thursday (March 23) and March 28.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player said this is due to the fact that the other three goalkeepers called up for the centralised training camp have their own strengths and capabilities.

“All the goalkeepers called up are good and it makes me want to work harder,” he said when met by reporters during the training session at the JDT Training Centre in Padang Seri Gelam, here, today.

The other three goalkeepers called up are Kalamullah Al Hafiz Mat Rowi (Kedah Darul Aman FC), Damien Lim (Sabah FC) and Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman (Negeri Sembilan FC).

Meanwhile, Ahmad Syihan Hazmi said the training sessions under national head coach Kim Pan Gon have been of high intensity and all the players have shown total commitment.

“Insya-Allah, I will give my 100 per cent and I am grateful to have reached such a level,” he said.

Ahmad Syihan Hazmi is among 27 players called up for the Harimau Malaya centralised training camp, which began on Saturday (March 18), in preparation for the two international friendlies to be played at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri. - Bernama