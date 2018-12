SEPANG: AirAsia has again taken an initiative to enliven the second leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final match between Malaysia and Vietnam by providing two special flights to bring Harimau Malaya supporters to Hanoi today.

AirAsia deputy group chief executive officer (Airline Business) Bo Lingam said the airline was honoured to fly the 345 Harimau Malaya supporters to provide solid support for the national squad in the match against Vietnam at the My Dinh National Stadium tomorrow.

“It’s a great effort by AirAsia and all Malaysians who go to support the team and we are doing our bid so that’s why we had a chartered flight with a special fare as well.

“Unfortunately it’s a peak period, we cannot put many flights,that’s the only issue,“ he told reporters during a special send off ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) here, today.

In the first leg of the final match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last Tuesday, Malaysia bounced off from 0-2 to tie the Golden Dragons with a 2-2 draw.

AirAsia provides lower fare of RM449 for Harimau Malaya supporters on the special flights to Hanoi.

The airline is strongly committed to Malaysian sports as can be seen through its ‘Daretodream’ campaign.

Among national athletes who received AirAsia Malaysia support are cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Fatehah Mustapa, as well as diving queen Leong Mun Yee and bowler Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamid.