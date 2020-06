KUALA LUMPUR: All 38 athletes, coaches and officials attending the Road to Tokyo (RTT) centralised training camp at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara have tested negative for Covid-19, confirmed National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail (pix)today.

He said in a statement that the 38 of them had begun centralised training at ABM since yesterday.

Meanwhile, the test results of the 24 athletes, coaches and officials attending centralised training at the National Sailing Training Centre in Langkawi are expected to be released tomorrow (June 3).

All the camp participants at ABM and Langkawi underwent screenings on the first day of registration at their respective training centres. The elite athletes are undergoing a special one-month training in isolation as preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Another 146 individuals, including 14 athletes and 26 para athletes, are expected to start training at the NSC in Bukit Jalil on Monday (June 8). - Bernama