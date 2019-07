BANGI: A total of 108 golfers competed in the eighth qualifying round of the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) held at the Danau Golf Club on Sunday.

Amiruddin Ibrahim (Hcp 5) clinched the Category A title by scoring 68 nett. Mohd Shukri Mustapha (Hcp 7) dominated Category B by scoring 70 nett. As for Category C, Hamdan Abd Rahman (Hcp 14) won by hitting 66 nett.

Fariul Fadzil Abd Rahim (Hcp 20) topped Category D with a score of 67 nett. Azmi Ismail (Hcp 24) triumphed in category E with a score of 66 nett.

The Grand Lucky Draw of Malaysia Airline return air-ticket to KUL-Phnom Phenh won by Safiallah Zakaria. The prize was presented by Malaysia Airlines Head of Business Development, Mustapha Kamal.

These winners will then battle in the National Final on Sept 15 at Sabah Golf & Country Club for a place to represent Malaysia. They will compete with 40 other national teams at the WAGC World Final that will be played over four golf courses in Kota Kinabalu from Oct 19 to 26.

Since 1995, the WAGC World Finals have inspired amateur golfers from around the world by offering them a platform to compete in an international tournament. This world-class tournament gives amateur golfers the pride and honour to represent their countries in a world championship final, individually as well as in a team.

Locally, WAGC offers a great opportunity for amateur golfers, golf courses, suppliers and corporations to rally together to promote the game and foster fellowship among the golf fraternity, both nationally and internationally. Holding the WAGC World Final in Sabah allows the locals to play host to national teams and their entourage from over 40 countries.

WAGC 2019 National and World Finals are organised by Delta Trend Golf & Leisure Holidays, the official partner and licensee for Malaysia. It has been organising the qualifying rounds and national final in Malaysia for the eighth consecutive year, and the WAGC World Finals in Malaysia for three successive years from 2017-19.

The remaining Qualifying Rounds are:

1. Nexus Golf Resort Karambunai, Sabah — July 28, 2019

2. Nilai Springs Golf & Country Club, Negri Sembilan — Aug 3, 2019

3. Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, Selangor — Aug 28, 2019

4. Kulim Golf & Country Club, Kedah — Aug 31, 2019

5.Damai Golf & Country Club, Sarawak — Sept 7, 2019

National Final

1. Sabah Golf & Country Club, Sabah — Sept 15, 2019