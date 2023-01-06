Andre Anura eyes topping personal best this year

NILAI: National triple jump athlete Andre Anura Anuar aims to break his personal best this year, with participation in the World University Games, the Asian Games and the Asian Track and Field Championships (ATF).

Andre Anura said he was actively undergoing training and would be heading to Germany on June 10 to train and take part in friendlies in preparation for the upcoming competitions.

“In the 2022 SEA Games in Hanoi, I recorded 16.51 metres (m), while in this year’s SEA Games, although I managed to win gold, I was only able to record 16.06m due to a heel injury I suffered before the match.

“So now, I will be back on track,“ said the Sabah-born athlete after attending the 32nd SEA Games Medal Winners’ Appreciation Ceremony under the Asean Victory Project by Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (AMB) here, today.

Also feted at the event were Queenie Ting Kung Ni (discus throw) and Nor Sarah Adi (pole vault).

The three athletes involved participated in the Winning Meals Kachimeshi Sports Nutrition Programme and were given exposure to sports nutrition and received balanced meals to meet their training needs at the SEA Games.

Meanwhile, Queenie is also determined to improve her national record by targeting a throw of over 58m in upcoming championships this year.

“Right now, I am preparing to face the ATF and the Asian Games and hope to break the national record,“ she said.

The 24-year-old athlete from Sarawak managed a 52.36m throw at the My Dinh National Stadium, Vietnam, in the recent SEA Games to win the silver.

The ATF Championships are scheduled to be held in July in Thailand, while the World University Games and Asian Games will take place between July and September in China.- Bernama