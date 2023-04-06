APG 2023: Fraidden Dawan bags Malaysia's first gold in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH: National para swimmer Fraidden Dawan (pix) was clearly in a class of his own when he won Malaysia's first gold medal at the 12th ASEAN Para Games (APG) here today.

The 36-year-old athlete who hails from Bintulu, Sarawak put on an incredible performance to emerge champion in the men's S10 (leg impairment) 400 metres (m) freestyle event at the Morodok Techo Aquatic Centre.

The gold medallist of the last edition of the APG in Solo, Indonesia had no problems winning the gold, He clocked 4 minutes 52.60 seconds.

He left behind Indonesian competitor Tangkilisan Steven Sualang in his wake who had to be satIsfied with the silver after clocking 5:12.81s. Vietnamese swimmer Van Vinh Quach posted 5:23.30s to take the bronze.

Earlier, another national swimmer Rusdianto Rusmadi had won the silver medal in the S8 (leg impairment) 400m Freestyle event after clocking 5:50.54s. -Bernama