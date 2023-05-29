APG 2023: Malaysia set 33-gold target

KUALA LUMPUR: The national contingent are targeted to achieve 33 golds, 51 silvers and 58 bronzes at the ASEAN Para Games (APG) 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from June 3-9.

Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin said the gold medal targeted is lower compared to their achievement in Solo, Indonesia last year, where they returned home with a 36-20-13 medal haul.

This, he said, was because three of the country’s para champions won’t be competing this time, namely Paralympics gold medallists Datuk Mohd Latif Romly (long jump), Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli (shot put) and Cheah Liek Hou (para badminton).

Megat D. Shahriman said the national contingent to the 12th edition of the APG will comprise 144 athletes, with 62 of them, or 43 per cent, making their debut.

“However, we are confident they can meet the gold medal target. In setting the medal target this time, the National Sports Council (NSC) and PCM carried out engagement sessions with national sports associations that will be competing in the APG this time.

“Also taken into account is the decision made by the host (Cambodia) in not listing 10 events from two sports - archery and wheelchair tennis. If they were held, we could win three golds, two silvers and three bronzes,” he said.

He told reporters this after the ceremony to hand over of the Jalur Gemilang to the national contingent heading to the APG 2023, which was officiated by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, here, today.

Earlier, national boccia player Angeline Melissa Lawas was given the honour of being the flag bearer and para swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli read the pledge on behalf of the contingent.

According to Megat D. Shahriman, the Malaysian contingent will compete in 13 out of the 14 sports to be contested in Cambodia, including one demonstration sport, namely e-sports.

He said that, of the total, Malaysia will compete in 153 events, or 35.66 per cent, of the 429 contested.

“I feel that swimming and athletics (will be gold mines) but we must not forget the other sports as I am confident they too can rake in the gold medals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Megat D. Shahriman said that the PCM, together with the national contingent secretariat and NSC, would ensure the Cambodia-bound athletes are well taken care of. - Bernama