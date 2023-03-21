Arsenal to face Rooney-coached MLS All Star team in July

WASHINGTON: Arsenal will take on an MLS select team coached by former England striker Wayne Rooney, in the annual All Star game on July 19, the league said on Tuesday.

The game will be played at Audi Field in Washington D.C, the home stadium of Rooney's D.C. United club.

Arsenal had previously featured in the MLS All Star game in 2016 and the game will be part of their pre-season preparations.

“Our US tour last summer was very good preparation for the season, and we’re looking forward to once again visiting our amazing supporters in the US,“ said Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

“The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023-24 season.”

The All Star game has traditionally pitted an MLS select XI against top clubs from the European game but the past two editions have been matches against Mexican Liga-MX select sides.

The match will be broadcast globally via Apple TV as part of MLS's new deal with the platform. - AFP