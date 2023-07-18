ASN 2022: Aaron-Wooi Yik, Joe Ee crowned National sportsman and sportswoman

PETALING JAYA: Reigning world men’s doubles badminton champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik won the National Sportsman award at the 2022 National Sports Award (ASN 2022) ceremony tonight.

Aaron-Wooi Yik made history by becoming the first national badminton pair to win the world title in Tokyo last August and they were duly rewarded with the National Sportsman award at a glittering ceremony held at a leading hotel here.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented the prizes to the pair, who also clinched bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Aaron-Wooi Yik ended Malaysia’s 45-year wait for the world title when they defeated three-time world champions Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 21-19, 21-14 in the final of the World Badminton Championships in Tokyo on Aug 28, 2022.

The world number four pair won the National Sportsman title after overcoming the challenges of five-time world champion bodybuilder Datuk Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah, who is more popularly known as Mike, two weightlifters - 2022 Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medallists Mohammad Aznil Bidin and Mohamad Aniq Kasdan - and World Amateur Snooker Championship winner Lim Kok Leong.

Their outstanding achievement today saw them repeating the feat achieved by former doubles pair Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong, who won the National Sportsman award in 2007 after winning the 2006 Asian Games gold medal.

National rhythmic gymnast Ng Joe Ee, who clinched two golds in the ball and ribbon disciplines at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was crowned National Sportswoman ahead of divers Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri as well as Nur Ain Syuhada Mohd Asri (petanque) and Nur Amisha Azrilrizal (muay thai).

Meanwhile, shuttler Cheah Liek Hou was named National Paralympic Sportsman following his success in winning his seventh world title in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) final at the Para Badminton World Championships.

He won the National Sportsman title ahead of powerlifters Jong Yee Khie and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin as well as Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shah (road cycling) and Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli (swimming).

Swimmer Carmen Lim, gold medallist in the women’s 100 metres (m) breaststroke SB8 (physical impairment) category at the 2022 Para ASEAN Games was crowned National Paralympic Sportswoman ahead of Brenda Anellia Larry (swimming) and Nani Shahiera Zawawi (athletics).

The Sportsman, Sportswoman, Paralympic Sportsman and Paralympic Sportswoman award winners each received a trophy, a certificate and RM20,000.

Meanwhile, the men’s hockey team won the National Men’s Team award after creating history by winning the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time last year as women’s doubles shuttlers Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, winners of the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal and French Open champions, took home the National Women’s Team award.

A. Arul Selvaraj (hockey) won the National Men’s Coach award while Beh Lee Wei (table tennis) won the National Women’s Coach award after guiding the national team to the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medal.

The ASN 2022 also honoured Datuk Wira Mazlan Ahmad’s contributions to national sports, bestowing the former National Sports Council (NSC) director-general the Sports Icon award.

Datuk Nicol David’s parents, Desmond David and Ann-Marie David were honoured with a Special Award along with three other recipients, including tower runner Soh Wai Ching.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy, Adam Adli Abd Halim along with NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail also attended the event.

The prestigious awards were introduced in 1966 to reward athletes and officials who excelled in their respective fields.

Following is the full list of recipients for the 2022 National Sports Awards (ASN):

National Sportsman - Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (badminton)

National Sportswoman - Ng Joe Ee (rhythmic gymnastics)

National Paralympic Sportsman - Cheah Liek Hou (para badminton)

National Paralympic Sportswoman - Carmen Lim (para swimming)

National Men’s Team - Hockey Team

National Women’s Team - Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah (badminton)

National Men’s Coach - A. Arul Selvaraj (hockey)

National Women’s Coach - Beh Lee Wei (table tennis)

Sports Icon - Datuk Wira Mazlan Ahmad

Sports Leadership Award - Prof Datuk Dr Abdullah Mohammad Said

Special Award - Desmond David, Ann Marie David, Datuk Fauzi Omar, Ahmad Merican Othman and Soh Wai Ching.-Bernama