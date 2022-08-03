Badminton legend Ng Boon Bee dies

PETALING JAYA: Thomas Cup title winner and Malaysian badminton great Datuk Ng Boon Bee has died at 84.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) conveyed its condolences to Boon Bee’s family and regarded the former doubles player as one of the most dominant men’s doubles pairs of the 1960’s and arguably of the century with Datuk Tan Yee Khan.

“The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the legendary doubles player.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Association (BAM) are with Boon Bee, his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” BAM said in a statement today.

Boon Bee and Yee Khan won two Men’s Doubles titles in both the Asian Games (1962, 1966) and the All England (1965, 1966) and a record-breaking six titles at the Malaysian Open (1961, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968).

One of Boon Bee’s greatest feats was to lead Malaysia to the Thomas Cup victory in 1967.

Upon Khee Yan’s retirement, Boon Bee formed a lethal partnership with Datuk Punch Gunalan to win numerous tournaments such as the 1970 Asian Games and the 1971 All England.