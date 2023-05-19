Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund

MUNICH: Jude Bellingham (pix) is injured and unlikely to figure for Borussia Dortmund this weekend in a blow to the club's battle with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

Dortmund, one point behind the perennial champions with two games to play, travel to Augsburg on Sunday, with Bayern hosting Freiburg 24 hours earlier.

The England international's importance to Dortmund was evident in last Saturday's win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, when the 19-year-old was asked to take a penalty with his side leading 1-0.

Bellingham, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, converted for his 14th goal of the season in all competitions, and Dortmund won 5-2 to stay on Bayern's heels.

But he emerged from the game complaining of knee pain.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic conceded “there’s a big question mark, we’ve just got to wait and see”.

“Since the game Jude hasn’t been able to train with us. It’s not going to be any good if I pick him and he says after four minutes that he’s not right,“ added Terzic. -AFP