Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the seventh round of the Premier League from Oct 31-Nov 3 (all days stated in Malaysia):

SATURDAY

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

» Wolves have earned 10 points so far, their best-ever total after six Premier League games.

» Wolves have lost three of their last six league meetings with Palace (W2 D1).

» Palace have won three of their last five away league games against Wolves (L2).

Sheffield United vs Manchester City

» Sheffield United have never beaten City in the Premier League in eight attempts (D3 L5).

» Blades boss Chris Wilder has won 99 of his 202 games in charge of the club in all competitions, but has been stuck on 99 wins for the last 10 games (D2 L8).

» If Riyad Mahrez scores or assists, he will reach 100 Premier League goal involvements, becoming the sixth African to achieve the feat after Didier Drogba, Yakubu Ayegbeni, Emmanuel Adebayor, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Burnley vs Chelsea

» Burnley have won one of their 12 Premier League matches against Chelsea (D3 L8).

» Chelsea have won five of their six Premier League games at Burnley (D1).

» Edouard Mendy can become the first Chelsea goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in his first three Premier League games for the London club since Petr Cech in August 2004.

SUNDAY

Liverpool vs West Ham United

» Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 62 Premier League home games (W51 D11), winning 28 of their last 29 games at Anfield.

» Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against West Ham (W6 D2).

» West Ham manager David Moyes has never won in 15 previous Premier League away games against the Merseyside club (D6 L9).

Aston Villa vs Southampton

» Villa are without a win in their last seven Premier League games against Southampton (D3 L4).

» Southampton have won their last two Premier League games at Villa, scoring seven goals in total.

» Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuettl has won 13 away Premier League games (W13 D8 L12), only Ronald Koeman (14) has won more in the competition for the south-coast club.

Newcastle United vs Everton

» Newcastle have won two of their last 15 Premier League games against Everton (D3 L10).

» Newcastle United have won one of their last seven Premier League home games (D2 L4), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of those games.

» Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals against Newcastle than he has against any other opponent (4).

MONDAY

Manchester United vs Arsenal

» United are without a win in their three home Premier League games so far this season (D1 L2), last failing to win any of their first four games at Old Trafford in 1972-73.

» United are unbeaten in their last 13 home Premier League games against Arsenal (W8 D5).

» The Gunners have won two of their last three Premier League games against United (D1) – as many as they did in their previous 15 against them (W2 D5 L8).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

» Spurs have lost one of their last 12 matches in the Premier League (W7 D4).

» Brighton have won one of their six Premier League games against Spurs (D1 L4).

» Brighton have lost once in their last 10 away Premier League games (W3 D6).

TUESDAY

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion

» Fulham have lost their last four Premier League home games, including the last match of the 2018-19 campaign. They have not lost five successive Premier League games at Craven Cottage since August 2013.

» West Brom have won just one of their 14 Premier League away games played on a Monday (D6 L7).

» This is the first Premier League game between Fulham and West Brom since 2013-14.

Leeds United vs Leicester City

» Leeds have scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season – the most by a newly-promoted team since Middlesbrough in 1992-93 (also 12).

» This is the first Premier League meeting between Leeds and Leicester since April 2004.

» Leicester are looking to win five of their first seven games in a top-flight season for the first time.

Reuters