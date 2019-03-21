BWF bans Joachim Persson 18 months for match-fixing

KUALA LUMPUR: Former world number six player, Joachim Persson has been slapped with an eighteen months ban by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) after the latter were found violating BWF’s Code of Conduct in Relation to Betting Wagering and Irregular Match Results.

BWF in a statement issued today said, the 35-year-old Danish shuttler was also fined US$4,500 (approximately RM18,625) after he was found guilty of four violations by BWF Ethics Hearing Panel.

The violations are failing to disclose details of an approach, not cooperating fully with investigations conducted by the BWF, and not fully disclosing information to the BWF following a formal request to do so, BWF added.

The panel chaired by James Kitching and two members — Kevin Carpenter and Annabel Pennefather made the decision during their meeting on Monday.

Prior to this, two Malaysian professional men’s singles shuttlers — Zulfadli Zulkiffli and Tan Chun Seang were banned by BWF from competing in badminton for 20 and 15 years, respectively for violating the same code. — Bernama