BWF rejects Chong Wei’s suggestion

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton World Federation (BWF) president Poul-Erik Hoyer does not think that the competitions organised by the federation in the existing tournament calendar should be reduced.

Instead, he said what BWF needed to do was to create a tournament system like a “ladder” by rearranging all competitions according to priority.

“I think actually we are so strong right now so we can start discussing which tournament we should do for the very best and which tournament should we set as second tier and third tier. I also believe that this will (allow) the younger generation to actually earn a little bit of money from the start,” he said when met at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here, today.

He was responding to former national men’s shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s (pix) suggestion of reducing the number of BWF tournaments to produce quality players.

Hoyer also said that Chong Wei was not the only former badminton player to offer suggestions.

“We are also listening to the input coming from other experienced players,” said the 1996 Atlanta Olympics men’s singles gold medalist.

Earlier, Hoyer witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) here.

The MoU was signed by Badminton Asia president Kim Jong Soo and BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria. - Bernama