CARDIFF: Cardiff City have announced the capture of Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala (pix), who joins from Nantes in a club record fee of £15 million (RM82.5m).

Sala’s arrival comes 24 hours after the Bluebirds also confirmed another of Neil Warnock’s striker targets, Oumar Niasse, had come on board.

Cardiff officially unveiled Sala on a three and a half year deal, a much-needed boost for the fans following the disappointing 3-0 loss to relegation rivals Newcastle.

Sala had rejected an 11th hour bid from China to lure him away from the Bluebirds.

The Chinese money on offer was huge, but Sala had given Cardiff his word and was sticking by it. He underwent his medical on Saturday and completed the paperwork with Bluebirds chief executive Ken Choo.

He will bring badly needed fresh goal threat to Cardiff, whose loss at Newcastle means they have not scored in any of their last four matches. Sala’s first game will be away to Arsenal next Wednesday (3.45am Malaysian time).

“I’m very happy to be here. It gives me great pleasure and I can’t wait to start training, meet my new teammates and get down to work,” Sala said after putting pen to paper.

“For me it feels special (to be the club’s record signing). I have come here wanting to work and to help my teammates and the club. I can’t wait to get to work straight away and do everything I can.”

Choo said: “It’s obviously been a long process to secure the services of Emiliano, but I’m very pleased that we’re now in a position whereby we can confirm his signature and officially announce him as a Cardiff City player.

“I’d like to thank those involved for making the signing happen, especially Tan Sri Vincent Tan and the rest of the transfer committee.

“We see Emiliano as a significant acquisition and welcome him to the capital city of Wales. I’m sure all Cardiff City fans will join me in that and we can look forward to seeing our record signing in a Bluebirds shirt.”

Bluebirds boss Warnock reckons Sala will prove real value for money and fire the goals which can help get his team back out of the Premier League relegation spots. Sala has bagged 12 goals in the French League this season, trailing only behind World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and Lille’s Nicolas Pepe.

Asked if there was last minute Chinese interest, Warnock said: “I think so yeah.

“But there’s no comparison between Cardiff and Chinese clubs, is there? He’s not silly, he’s a clever lad and I think Cardiff is more appetising.

“I had a chat with him at the training ground and I think he’s looking forward to it.” — WalesOnline