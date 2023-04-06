Celtic win Scottish Cup to complete domestic treble

GLASGOW: Celtic shrugged off speculation over manager Ange Postecoglou's future to complete a domestic treble by beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Postecoglou, who has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Tottenham, won his fifth trophy in two seasons at Celtic thanks to goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota.

A treble of Scottish Premiership, League Cup and Scottish Cup is the eighth in Celtic's history, five of which have come in the last seven seasons.

Postecoglou insisted ahead of the game that his focus was on ending a successful campaign on a high.

But the Australian's side struggled to hit top gear against second-tier Inverness.

It took until seven minutes before half-time for the Hoops to break the deadlock when Furuhashi thrashed home his 34th goal of the season from Matt O'Riley's cross.

Celtic looked home and dry 25 minutes from time when captain Callum McGregor led a counter-attack to square for Abada to tap home from close range.

Inverness, though, set up a grandstand finish when Daniel MacKay's bullet header pulled a goal back with six minutes to go.

But Celtic set the seal on another piece of silverware in stoppage time when Jota controlled Abada's cross and prodded home. -AFP