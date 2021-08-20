Chelsea’s Emerson joins Lyon on season-long loan

LONDON: Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri (pix) has joined French side Lyon on loan for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old Brazil-born Italy international, who can play at leftback or wingback, joined the Blues from Roma in January 2018.

Emerson, a member of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020, made his 71st appearance for Chelsea as a substitute in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

His time at Stamford Bridge has seen Emerson score a memorable late goal last season in eventual Champions League winners Chelsea's last-16 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Prior to that, he provided an assist for Olivier Giroud in the 2018/19 Europa League final, where Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1.

Emerson made four appearances at Euro 2020, winning the latest of his 19 caps as the Azzurri beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

He will now spend the season with Lyon, who have one point from their opening two league matches this term and will play in the Europa League. – AFP