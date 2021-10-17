China wrest Uber Cup from Japan, clinch record 15th title

AARHUS: China wrested back the Uber Cup title from Japan after defeating the defending champions 3-1 in the final played at the Ceres Arena here on Saturday night (Sunday early morning in Malaysia.)

The win also helped China lift the trophy for a record 15th time, after having won the title nine times between 1998 and 2016, before Japan emerged victorious in the 2018 edition in Bangkok where China were stunned by a 3-2 defeat to hosts Thailand in the semi-finals.

Japan, who had been aiming for their seventh Uber Cup, started well when world number five Akane Yamaguchi beat Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei 21-18, 21-10.

However, China’s women’s doubles Olympic gold medallists, Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan ensured the match stayed within their grip by defeating Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto 29-27, 15-21, 21-18 in an epic battle that lasted close to two hours.

China, the most successful nation in the women’s team championship, then took lead when world number nine He Bing Jiao ousted Sayaka Takahashi in straight sets, winning 21-9, 21-18.

Huang Dong Ping-Li Wen Mei then confirmed China’s winning point in the next doubles match, defeating Misaki Matsutomo-Nami Matsuyama 24-22, 23-21 in a close fight. — Bernama