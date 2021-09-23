DeChambeau-Koepka storyline drives its own prop market

MINNESOTA: Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have tabled their long-running feud for at least this week’s Ryder Cup.

The rivals-turned-teammates have spent countless hours together in meetings, on the course and even at dinner ahead of this week’s competition.

DeChambeau said things were “fine” between the two, and then teased everyone by saying “there may be something fun coming up here moving forward.”

What that “something” could be has created plenty of conjecture.

The PGA Tour has avoided pairing the two together as their two-year-old feud has escalated via social media over the past six months. But could Team USA captain Steve Stricker pair the two bombers together at Whistling Straits this week?

That possibility is being offered as a +800 longshot by MaximBet, compared to -1500 odds that DeChambeau and Koepka are not in the same pairing Friday or Saturday ahead of Sunday singles.

Among the sportsbook’s other prop bets driven by the DeChambeau-Koepka storyline:

What will happen first at the Ryder Cup?

– Patron ejected for saying “Brooksy” +100

– DeChambeau put on clock for slow play +200

– DeChambeau speaks to media +300

– Koepka withdraws due to injury +500

– DeChambeau blames loss on hands or driver +1000

– DeChambeau/Koepka side-by-side in team photo +1500

– DeChambeau/Koepka on-course fight +2500

Which player will finish with the most wins?

– Brooks Koepka +100

– Bryson DeChambeau -120

Which player will finish with the most points?

– Brooks Koepka +115

– Bryson DeChambeau -140

Will Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay be paired together?

– Yes +500

– No -900

Will Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson be paired together?

– Yes +450

– No -800

Charity boxing odds

– Brooks Koepka -150

– Bryson DeChambeau +120

The two have traded jabs several times this year over social media, and DeChambeau readily admits he tries to engage fans with the various content he produces for TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. It has made him a very polarizing personality in the golf world, and it remains to be seen if he and Koepka have buried the hatchet for more than just this week.

“A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two,” DeChambeau said. “We had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him (Monday) night, and it was fine.

“I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.”

And now the public can wager on what that “something” may be. – Field Level Media