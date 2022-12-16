FAM aim to make National Women’s League more competitive

PETALING JAYA: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) aims to make the National Women’s League (NWL) more competitive next year.

FAM Women’s Football Committee chairman Datuk Suraya Yaacob (pix) said NWL, introduced this year, would be expanded by using the home-and-away format that is in line with the world organising body FIFA regulations.

According to her, the 12 teams competing in the NWL will play a total of 22 matches next year, similar to that of the men’s Super League competition.

“It’s time to implement this. Although there may be some shortcomings, we need to start it to expand women’s football,” she said at a media conference to introduce the new national women’s team coach Soleen Al-Zou’bi at Wisma FAM here today.

Suraya said the move to make the NWL more competitive was also part of efforts to identify new talent for the national team.

Meanwhile, Soleen said the move to raise the NWL standard was part of her plans to attract more women participants.

“I have short-term and long-term plans to empower women’s football. The short-term plan is to give more opportunities for them to join the competition. The long-term plan is to produce quality players who can represent the country,” she said. - Bernama