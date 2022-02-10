FAM to review spectator SOP, tighten security control

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will take precautionary measures by tightening entry control into stadiums following a crowd stampede during a riot in Indonesia yesterday.

FAM secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman said although Malaysia had good security control in stadiums, appropriate measures need to be reviewed to prevent the incident at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Jawa, which claimed hundreds of lives, from happening here.

In addition, he said FAM would also review all standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the entry of supporters into stadiums.

“Of course, we at the association (FAM) and the security committee are always cautious, and I have faith in the security committee under Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

According to East Jawa police, the incident occurred when Arema FC fans invaded the pitch after their team lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya and, so far, at least 129 people have been reported killed and about 180 others injured.

Noor Azman said the incident in Indonesia should serve as a lesson for Malaysian football fans to display a high spirit of sportsmanship and learn to accept defeat when attending any match.

He also said that FAM were also saddened and expressed their condolences to the families of the victims who died in the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa expressed deep shock and sadness over the tragic loss of lives in the incident.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia. On behalf of the AFC and the Asian football family, I send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims, while expressing our speedy recovery wishes to the fans who have been injured in the incident, and support to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) and the clubs,” he said. - Bernama