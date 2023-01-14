Favourites Si Wei-Ya Qiong on course for fourth Malaysia Open title

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China beat Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the semi-finals today to inch closer to a fourth mixed doubles title at the 2023 Malaysia Open.

The world number one Si Wei-Ya Qiong showed great composure against the world number 19 Indonesians, winning 21-16, 21-18 in just 43 minutes at the Axiata Arena.

“I think we played well but since this match was our first meeting we were not familiar with their game and made several mistakes.

“However, this way we can lift our game for the next round. I hope we can leave this place with sweet memories because it’s our favourite hunting ground,” said Si Wei.

In the final tomorrow, the Chinese pair will play third seeds Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan, who beat D. Puavaranukroh/S. Taerattanachai of Thailand 21-18, 21-15 in the other semi-final.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallists have won the Malaysia Open three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2022. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama