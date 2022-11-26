Football fans descend on National Stadium for Malaysia Cup final

KUALA LUMPUR: Local football fans have begun congregating at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here for tonight’s highly anticipated 2022 Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor FC.

The atmosphere at the stadium was festive after the gates were opened at 5 pm and fans were seen enjoying themselves mingling and browsing through the usual pre-match carnival featuring vendors selling team jerseys, and souvenirs, along with various food and drinks.

Security was at an optimum with enforcement officers at the ready around the stadium and managing traffic flow throughout major routes and intersections around the stadium.

JDT and Selangor FC supporters came dressed for the occasion, in their respective red-blue and red-yellow colour combinations, all eagerly awaiting the final to begin at 9 pm tonight.

JDT fan, Marlinda Samuri, 32, was the centre of attention dressed in her ‘stripped tiger’ costume, which she has worn in support of her favourite team at each match.

“This is my trademark because I do wear it to every match even though it can be hot and sweaty, but it’s not a problem for me as I am used to wearing a uniform during work,” the Pontian volunteer told Bernama.

Fellow JDT fan, Ahmad Suhaimi Shamsi, sported an eyecatching Trojan hairdo complete with a red-blue mask, had driven all the way from Kluang with his work colleagues to watch JDT try to achieve the treble this season.

“I hope my third time watching JDT in a final this year will pay off, just like in the FA Cup (last September)....I feel JDT can win 4-1 with Arif Aiman (Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi) scoring and helping the team to their treble,” the 31-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Selangor fan Azwan Waifa is hoping his team, coached by Tan Cheng Hoe, can end their six-year draught and win the Malaysia Cup for the 34th time.

“Since Cheng Hoe took over, Selangor seems to be improving positively....win or lose, that’s secondary, there’s no such thing as a loss in football because this is my soul,” the 21-year-old from Sungai Buloh said.

Around 80,000 fans are expected for the final at National Stadium, and JDT seems to have the advantage over Selangor as they have won three matches and drew twice in their five previous meetings.

Selangor is still the most successful team in Malaysia Cup history, having won the cup an astounding 33 times, while JDT has won it twice, in 2017 and 2019, since being established in 2013. - Bernama