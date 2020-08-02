Former Bournemouth keeper Boruc signs with Legia Warsaw

WARSAW: Artur Boruc, the 40-year-old goalkeeper most recently representing England's Bournemouth, has signed a one-year deal with his former club Legia Warsaw, the club from the Polish capital announced on Saturday.

Boruc returns to Legia, the freshly crowned Polish champions, after 15 years, having played for the club in the years 1999-2000 and 2001-2005. He went on to play for Scotland's Celtic, Italy's Fiorentina and Southampton and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Boruc, dubbed King Arthur by Legia fans, also played in 65 games for the Polish national team, including during the 2006 World Cup in Germany and the 2008 European Championship in Austria and Switzerland. – dpa