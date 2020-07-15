Former Gladbach chairman Hermann Jansen dies

DUSSELDORF: Former Borussia Monchengladbach chairman Hermann Jansen has died, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday, citing his family. He was 88.

Monchengladbach-born Jansen was part of the club board 1997-2012 and chairman for 12 years. Gladbach built their new stadium during his reign, with Jansen speaking of “a milestone for our club” when the arena was opened in 2004.

“In his 15 years as a member of the club's supervisory board, Hermann Jansen has experienced and shaped the development of Borussia,” a club statement said.

“He exemplified the foal family and its values. We will always be grateful to Hermann Jansen.” – dpa