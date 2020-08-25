Formula One adds four more races to 2020 calendar

BERLIN: Formula One will return to Turkey after a gap of nine years, organizers said Tuesday, and the season finale in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi was confirmed.

The Turkish Grand Prix, last held in 2011, will take place Nov 15 at Istanbul Park while Bahrain is to host a double-header Nov 26 and Dec 6 at its Sakhir Circuit.

A 2020 season revised in light of the coronavirus pandemic will then conclude as usual with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina on December 13.

F1 also said the Chinese Grand Prix, postponed from earlier in the year, will not take place in 2020.

The total number of races for the year now stands at 17, down from 22 originally planned, but within the 15-18 event range F1 thought possible when the delayed season started in July. – dpa