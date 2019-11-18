Harimau Malaya squad should not be complacent against Indonesia: Hashim Mustapha

KOTA BARU: The national men’s football team have been warned not to be complacent against Indonesia in the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers at Bukit Jalil Stadium tomorrow night.

Former national striker Mohd Hashim Mustapha, 53, said fans were expecting the national team to win the game tomorrow at home, as the team had managed to beat Indonesia two months ago on the opponents’ turf.

“Don’t take into account the results of the previous matches and the outcome against Thailand three days ago at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

“So ... don’t play in a manner which will result in a disappointing outcome, whilst the fans have set high hopes for the national team to earn points in front of them (at home),“ he told Bernama, here today.

The Harimau Malaya squad had beaten their traditional rivals 3-2 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Indonesia, on Sept 5.

Three days ago, the national team beat Thailand 2-1 in another qualifier match.

Mohd Hashim said, in football, it was not enough to merely possess the confidence, but the players had to work hard to ensure victory belonged to them.

“Confidence is good, but it has to come with hard work, passion and focus, as well as reducing mistakes that can benefit the opposing team.

He also urged the national players to wary of Indonesia’s fast-paced and aggressive playing style.

“Likewise, the players have to be patient with the psychological plays of the opponents and their supporters, and our supporters should not resort to any actions which can tarnish the image of national football,“ he said.

The national team currently ranks fourth out of the five teams in Group G, with six points from four games, registering two wins and two losses. — Bernama