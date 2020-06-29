Hertha Berlin promote former captain Friedrich to sport director

BERLIN: Former Germany defender Arne Friedrich (pix) has been named as sporting director of Hertha Berlin, moving up from performance manager, the Bundesliga club said yesterday.

“As sporting director, he will act as the link between the board, the coaching staff and the team,” managing director for sport Michael Preetz said in a statement.

“He collected plenty of experience as a successful player and in his further education after his career, which he will continue to share with us.”

Friedich played nearly 300 games for Hertha 2002-2010 and returned to the club as performance manager in 2019.

“I was able to help the club last season with my knowledge and know-how,” he said. "I've really enjoyed my work so far and I think we can achieve a lot together.”

Hertha’s ambitions of challenging at the top in Germany have continually faltered. Despite substantial new investment they could finish only 10th in the season that ended Saturday, though coach Bruno Labbadia - their fourth of the campaign - ensured a strong finish. – dpa