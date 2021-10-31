Ice skating: Sree dances her way to second spot in Narva Cup 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Young national figure-skater C. Sree Abiraame (pix) turned in a dazzling performance to finish runner-up in the Cubs B girls’ free-skating category of the Narva Cup 2021 in Estonia yesterday.

The nine-year-old amassed 26.55 points to finish second out of 16 skaters, with home skater Arina Voevodina clinching the title in the seventh edition of the competition with 29.10 points.

Arina’s compatriot, Elizaveta Martjukova, came in third with 26.52 points.

A jubilant Sree, who has been training in Latvia since March last year, was elated with her second-placed finish in Estonia and thanked Malaysians who have been supporting her.

“Thank you to all Malaysians for blessing and supporting me,” she said, with a beaming smile, in a short video shared with the media today.

Sree pointed out that she would continue to train hard and try to dance her way to another success when she competes in the Thomas Cup in Lithuania on Nov 11.

Her father, B. Chendren, meanwhile expressed his gratitude to all Malaysians for their support for his daughter and hoped they would continue to do so when Sree competes in Lithuania.

Having won more than 50 gold medals at various levels, Sree has carved her name in the Asia Book of Records as the Youngest to Win Medals in International Figure Skating in 2019 and Malaysia Book of Records as the Youngest to Win “Skate Asia” Figure Skating Competition (Female) in 2017.- Bernama