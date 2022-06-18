Indonesia Open: Zii Jia loses to Viktor Axelsen in semi-finals

JAKARTA: Malaysia’s challenge in the 2022 Indonesia Badminton Open ended when national men’s singles Lee Zii Jia, lost to Dane Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals today.

Zii Jia, ranked fifth in the world lost 21-19, 11-21, 21-23 to Axelsen, at Istora Senayan Stadium.

Despite leading the world number one player in the first set, Zii Jia failed to maintain control to lose the two following sets.

Speaking to reporters after the match, he conceded it was tough to beat Axelsen but had tried his best.

“I have met Axelsen many times. We know each other’s game. In the second set, my focus blurred, I think I need more work out with the team,” he said.

On his preparation for Malaysia Open from June 28, Zii Jia said he needed to look after his coordination to avoid injuries after playing so many tournaments.

The country’s challenge in the men’s doubles also fizzled out when Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik went down 18-21, 13-21 to Liu Yu Cheng-Ou Xuan Yi of China.

“I am disappointed for making so many errors. It appears to happen whenever we are in the semi-finals. This has got to stop,” said Aaron Chia.

However the world number seven pair is determined to redeem themselves in the Malaysia Open for local fans to have something to cheer for. - Bernama