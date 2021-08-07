Interview: Tan finishes strongly in Tokyo

NATIONAL golfer Kelly Tan said she was satisfied with her overall performance at the Tokyo Olympics especially despite starting slowly in the early stage of the golf competition.

However, the three-time winner of the Malaysian Open was gutted at not being able to bring along her own coach and team to the Tokyo Olympics as that would surely have motivated her to play much better on the course.

29 on your back nine. Nice way to finish up your Olympics here?

Yeah, honestly I felt the same every day, I felt that I could do that, it’s just that today the score reflected it and it’s really great to see that deep down I felt that I was playing really well, just that the first two days it didn’t show on my card but, yeah, it felt great to be able to just pull it off like that.

Everyone wants to medal here, what do you take away from a week like this?

To be able to shoot 7-under at the Olympics on the final round I think that’s something that I’ll never forget. Shooting 29 on the back nine, that’s something I haven’t done in my career, so that’s a positive for me as well. Yeah, I know I didn’t get a medal, but I know that I fought hard and I played hard for my country and I’m really proud of the way I did and I bettered my position from the last Olympics and that’s all that matters, so it’s great to see those improvements.

When you look back and are able to sort of like learn from certain things in certain rounds?

Absolutely. I think a lot of it for me is like I said, I felt really well, really good, but the first few days the score didn’t show, so I remember in Rio I didn’t have those feelings, so I’m always trying to tell myself to stay patient so here I was able to stay patient and thus far I was able to shoot that number today. So I think that’s one thing that along the way I learned in my career to know that I have the game and know that I, as long as I stay patient the result will show. So that’s really hard, but I’m glad it did.

What’s next for you now?

I have a few weeks off, so I look forward to my off weeks here because it’s been a busy summer for

me, so I look forward to my next few weeks off.

Are you going to be in Asia?

No, I’m heading back to San Diego.

Nelly Korda of the United States clinched the gold medal after making a 17-under 267 total while Japanese golfer Mone Inami created history as she secured her country's first ever medal in golf at the Olympics when she took the silver.

Inami and Lydia Ko of New Zealand had to go into a playoff for the silver after both players shot six-under 65 today and were tied for second on 16-under 268 total. Ko lost and had to settle for the bronze.

