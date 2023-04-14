Jacky Kok set on repaying BAM’s trust by giving his best in Cambodia

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles player, Jacky Kok Jing Hong is determined to put on a brilliant performance to repay the trust of Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in selecting him to carry the nation’s challenge at the Cambodia SEA Games in May.

The 21-year-old who will be making his second appearance at the Games, said he will ensure his mental and physical health is at its best to put a sterling mission there.

“I didn’t expect to be selected because I knew my game last year was not outstanding due to a lower back injury.

“But now my health has improved, it is my responsibility to look at my own weaknesses without expecting the coach to fix the game in the court,“ he told reporters at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara today.

Yesterday, ABM singles coaching director, Wong Choong Hann in a post on BAM’s Facebook said Jacky Kok will fill the place of Justin Hoh who suffered a left Achilles tendon injury which the 19-year-old picked up during training on Monday.

Meanwhile, another national singles player Lee Shun Yang aims to at least reach the quarter-finals if given the opportunity to play in the singles event.

However, the 95th-ranked player in the world said he expected stiff competition from better-ranked players of Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia.

“I am not sure if I will play in the individual category, but I will still train hard because I have a target for myself to reach the quarter-finals (if selected),“ he said, who is listed as a reserve player for the Cambodia SEA Games badminton squad.

In last year’s edition in Hanoi, Vietnam, the national badminton squad brought home one gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

Badminton offers seven gold medals at the Cambodia SEA Games which will take place from May 5 to 17 through men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s and women’s team events. - Bernama