Japan’s Kunieda strikes gold as pandemic Games lauded

TOKYO: Wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda claimed gold for Japan, as the successful staging of the Games was lauded as “remarkable” on Saturday’s penultimate day of Paralympics action in Tokyo.

Top seed Kunieda, who has won 45 Grand Slam titles in his storied career, was looking to reclaim the Paralympic singles crown he won in 2008 and 2012.

And he did not disappoint in the final against the Netherlands’ Tom Egberink, dispatching the No. 8 seed 6-1, 6-2 in 1hr, 18min.

He looked skywards after Egberink hit the net on match point, then sobbed before embracing his opponent.

“I feel like I’m still in a dream,” he said.

Kunieda, who had missed out on a doubles bronze the previous night, said his quarterfinal loss at the 2016 Rio Games had haunted him to the point where he thought about retiring.

“I gave everything for this day, and I’m glad it’s paid off,” he said.

Bronze went to Gordon Reid, who beat Alfie Hewett 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 just a day after the British pair had teamed up to win doubles silver. – AFP