JDT begin campaign with 1-0 win over Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) began the hunt for their ninth consecutive Super League title with a 1-0 victory over Penang FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, tonight.

The Southern Tigers squad, who won the Sultan Ahmad Shah Cup with a 3-0 victory over Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC last week, however, had to work hard to break through Penang’s defence and find the winning goal.

After 70 minutes of play, Brazilian import Bergson da Silva headed in the ball off a free-kick taken by young star Arif Aiman ​​Mohd Hanapi.

Earlier, Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC sealed all three points against newcomers Sarawak United FC, edging out a 1-0 victory at the State Stadium, Kuching.

Cameroon import Ronald Ngah, who emerged as the hero for Aidil Sharin Sahak’s squad with his goal in the 16th minute, was also the first goalscorer in the Super League this season.

In Kota Kinabalu, Sabah FC failed to take home advantage and a number of golden opportunities, eventually losing 0-1 to 2021 Premier League champions Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) at the Likas Stadium.

Sabah had the best chance to score when referee Zulkarnain Zakaria awarded a penalty kick in the 47th minute after striker Neto Pessoa was fouled by goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed in the penalty box, but the Brazilian import striker’s attempt was saved by Ahmad Syihan.

K. Devan’s squad managed to secure three points when defender Khair Muhammad Jefri Jones lashed in a shot off a free-kick by Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee in the 52nd minute.

Meanwhile, a dramatic Klang Valley derby between KL City FC and Selangor FC ended in a 3-3 draw at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

In the match which was delayed for about 40 minutes due to heavy rain, Selangor opened the scoring through Hyuri Henrique’s header in the 18th minute, but the ‘The City Boys’ squad managed to equalise through Zhafri Yahya’s long-range attempt just a minute later.

The Red Giants once again took the lead through Herlison Caion’s penalty kick in the 27th minute, when the Brazilian striker was brought down in the penalty box by D. Kenny Pallraj.

However, the excitement did not last long, as KL City once again equalised, this time through Muhammad Hadin Azman who headed in a cross from Paulo Josue in the 32nd minute, while Ryan Lambert’s shot from outside the penalty box in the 60th minute put the hosts ahead for the first time.

Bojan Hodak’s men, however, were dealt a blow when the match referee Fitri Maskon sent off Giancarlo Gallifuoco in the 73rd minute, after the latter earned his second yellow card for fouling a Selangor player.

To make matters worse for them, Selangor were awarded another penalty kick in 78th minute when the ball hit the hand of Muhammad Irfan Zakaria, and Caion sent goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza the wrong way to steal a point from the game. - Bernama