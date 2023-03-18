JDT ends Selangor’s unbeaten run under Cheng Hoe with 4-0 victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor’s unbeaten run in the Super League under their coach Tan Cheng Hoe finally came to an end when defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) trashed them 4-0 in front of 14,400 fans tonight.

The match at Petaling Jaya City Stadium started off slow, with both teams unable to score in the first half but the Southern Tigers finally managed to break the duck through Spanish import player Juan Muniz in the 55th minute.

This was followed by one goal apiece from fellow imports, Brazillian Diogo Luis Santos in the 66th minute and Argentinian Fernando Forestieri in the 77th minute.

The final fourth goal came from Forestieri, scoring his second of the match in the 82nd minute, ensuring his team stays on top of the Super League with a full 15 points.

The loss is the first for the Red Giants since Cheng Hoe took over the team last September, winning three and drawing one match before tonight.

Meanwhile Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s absence after receiving a red card in the previous match did not stop his team from beating Penang FC 5-2 in a dramatic match in Likas Stadium, Kota Kinabalu.

The match referee, Zulkarnain Zakaria became the focus of the night’s proceedings when he awarded a total of four penalties.

Sabah, who had assistant head coach Rastislav Bozik at the sidelines tonight opened accounts in the third minute through a header by team captain Park Tae-su from a corner kick, but Penang only took five minutes to reply through Lebanese import player Lubnan Hassan Saad.

The first penalty of the match was awarded to Sabah after national striker Darren Lok was fouled by Penang keeper Khatul Anuar Md Jalil, which he duly converted in the 45th minute.

In the second half, national left back Daniel Ting put the Rhinos’ three goals ahead by tucking in a lovely short pass in the 55th minute, while team captain Tae-su slotted in a cross five minutes later.

In the waning minutes of the match, Zulkarnain awarded the second penalty of the match to Penang after Adriano Narcizo was fouled by Mohd Amri Yahyah. Adriano converted the penalty in injury time (90+1).

But things did not end there, as the third penalty was awarded to Sabah for a foul by Zaw Min Tun on Irfan Fazail, but the penalty hit the goalpost instead (90+11).

The final and fourth penalty was awarded to Sabah when Rizal Ghazali was brought down by Rafael Vitor, and Rizal tucked it in to end the match 5-2 (90+12).

Meanwhile Kelantan FC mounted a successful comeback from a two--goal deficit to end the match on a level footing with Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC 2-20 at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kota Bharu.

The City Boys started strong, blazing ahead with a strike by Tchetche Kipre in the 11th minute and then Lambert Declan in the 34th minute, but Kelantan clawed their way back, courtesy of an own goal by D. Kenny Pallraj in the 41st minute and a final gasp effort by Mohamad Fazrul Amir in injury time of the first half (45+2).

In another match, Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) beat Kuching City FC 3-0 in their home ground of Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar.

Defender Mohd Akmal MD Zahir turned hero of the night, scoring a brace in the 28th and 49th minute, while Manuel Hidalgo sealed their victory in the 57th minute. - Bernama